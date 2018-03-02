Wushu selection trials from Sunday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Selection trial for Wushu Junior and Sub-junior national championships will be held on 4th and 5th March 2018.
Wushu Association of J&K will organise the selection trial for Junior and sub-junior national Wushu championship at Judo Hall MA stadium on 4th and 5th March 2018.
The junior national Wushu championship will be held at Kurukshetra in Haryana from 18th to 22nd March 2018 where as Sub-Junior National Wushu championship will be held at Jammu from 27th to 31st March 2018.
The association has asked all the district unit heads to field best probables of their district as per the weight categories and events of the WAI.
The preparticipation coaching camp will be held after the selection TRIAL at Jammu.
