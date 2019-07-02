Wushu Judges coaching certification course conclude

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Four days Judges and coaching certification course which started on 27 June concluded on Monday here at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

The event was organized by Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir under the supervision of Kuldeep Handoo Chief Coach India IWUF A Grade Judge.

The event was specially organized to upgrade the Coaches and Referees from the State, so that they can help the trainees of Wushu for the future championships.

Former Home Minister Nasir Aslam Wani was the Chief Guest on the occasion and distributed certificates to the qualified judges.

He appreciated Wushu Association of J&K headed by President Vijay Saraf, Vice President Ranjert Kalra, General Secretary Bhavneet, Treasurer Sunil Sharma and Assocoate Secretary Sohit Sharma for the prominence of this combat sports in the entire state and giving the first ever medal for the state in the Asian Games-2018 and World Championship.

Around 40 Students took part in the above mentioned event and got certified under the emblem of Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir.