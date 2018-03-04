Wushu Association Baramulla Conducts selection trials

Syed RukayaBaramulla:
Wushu Association Baramulla conducted selection trials of sub-junior and junior players on Friday at Convent School, Magam for National Championship to be held likely at Kurukshetra Haryana and Jammu for Junior and Sub Junior category respectively.
The trials in Baramulla were conducted under the supervision of International bronze medallist and General Secretary Wushu Association Baramulla (WAB), Jabeena Akthar besides the selection committee comprises of the members of WAB, Rouf Ahmad Sofi, Sajid Hussain Khan, Activity In-charge, Abid Ahmad, President the Rising Star Sports Association, Allayee Fizan, Sajid Hajjam and trainers of Wushu Academy Chandilora, Tabusum and Amir.
More than 100 enthusiastic players from various parts of district attended trials out of which 17 probables in junior and sub-junior categories were shortlisted on requisite criteria.
General Secretary of Wushu Academy said that fair chance was given to each and every player who participated in trials.
“We selected players on the basis of merit and our expectations are high that some players could make it in second phase as well,” she said.
She further added that they got overwhelming response during trials and there is abundance of Wushu talent in Baramulla.
“We can harness such talent by availing them ample opportunities and platform,” she adds.
The 17 probables will likely join other shortlisted Wushu player in Jammu for the second phase of selection trials to be held likely from Sunday.
Moreover, the junior championship will likely held from 18th March to 22nd March while as the sub-junior championship will be likely held from 27th to 31st March 2018 respectively.
rukayasyed@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)