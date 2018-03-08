About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Wushu academy holds selection trials for National Championship

Rising Kashmir News:

Eight Wushu players of Srinagar Wushu Academy (SWA) were selected during selection trials conducted by Wushu Academy of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council for the upcoming National Championship likely to be held at Haryana and Jammu respectively
The eight players from SWA who could make it in the final list are Munzah Gazi, Behajat Amin, Labeeb Feroz, Ayeera Chisti, Kaifa Shah, Ansa Chisiti, Aliza Shah, and Tabish Hurrah.
The selected players will represent State under Junior and Sub-Junior categories respectively. The junior championship will likely held from 18th to 22nd March while as sub-junior championship will be likely held from 27th to 31st March 2018 respectively.

 

