Wular Sports Festival concludes

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army, J&K Water Sports Association and District Civil Administration joined hands together to successfully conduct Wular Sports Festival, 2019-20.

The finals of the Mega Event was held on Monday with over 1400 locals including women and children cheering for their respective teams.

According to an Army official, Watlab Sector Commander along with other dignitaries including SSPs Bandipora Usman Majid and and ADC Bandipora were present to encourage the participants.

The 3-day mega sports festival was aimed at creating environmental and sports awareness amongst the locals residing on the banks of Wular Lake and to make people realise the tourism potential of the vast natural gift called Wular Lake.

The sports festival saw 37 villages actively participating in Kistie Races as well as in 'Jashn-e-Wular' Run.

Finals of five and three Men Kistie races were conducted along with cultural events by Army Goodwill School, Bandipora and melodious performances by local troupe, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. Wholehearted participation of people, especially the youth, in Wular Sports Festival exemplify the sentiment of public for peace and prosperity in the Valley.