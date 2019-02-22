Wular Lake turned into garbage dumping site, Govt orders investigation

Admin committed to preserve pristine glory of famed Lake: Div Com
Admin committed to preserve pristine glory of famed Lake: Div Com
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered an investigation into Wular Lake mismanagement after the Rising Kashmir reported that the Asia’s once fresh water lake was turned into a garbage dumping site.
Taking a serious note of dumping of waste material in Wular Lake, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday directed concerned officers to investigate the matter thoroughly and take action against officials found involved in the offence.
The Divisional Commissioner issued the directions while reviewing the progress of conservation and preservation works at world famous ‘Wular Lake’ by Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA).
He ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and sought detailed report on expenditure on preservation and conservation of the lake.
Khan issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora to inspect the dumping site personally and ensure that no person or any department violates the norms set for the protection and conservation of Wular Lake.
The DC was asked to launch a campaign about the need for maintaining cleanliness in the area surrounding the lake. The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that conservation and Eco-restoration of the Wular Lake to its pristine glory is among the top priorities of the Government.
He stressed upon the need for beautification of embankments along the Wular Lake for Eco-tourism activities. He suggested for developing Bird watching sites, parks and other facilities along the fringes of the lake.
Khan directed WUCMA to re-double their efforts and utilise their expertise for the speedy Eco-restoration and conservation of the World famous Lake.
The CEO Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA), Project Coordinator Catchment Conservation, Coordinator Lake Water Management, Assistant Commissioner and other senior officers were present in the meeting.