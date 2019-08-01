Wular conservation agency has failed to save lake: Bhat

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former legislator Nizamuddin Bhat has said that Wular Conservation & Management Agency (WUCMA) has failed to utilize the project money for public works around the decaying lake.

In a statement issued here, Bhat said that even the basic objective of saving the lake is not being fulfilled which has caused huge environmental losses besides compounding difficulties of fishermen community, the main stakeholders.

Bhat after visiting several villages around Wular said Zurimanz, Khudlab, Watlab Ghat, Kanibathi, Laharwalpora are the Mahigeer villages to which no benefit has accrued out of Wular project.

“Most parts of these villages get submerged and road links get inundated. Basic facilities of public convenience, drinking water are lost which cause health and mobility problems.”

He appealed Governor to ask WUCMA and district authorities to invest in the development of these suffering people without delay.