Wu-Shu Championship concludes at Tangmarg

Tangmarg:
The three day 9th District Baramulla Wu-Shu Championship, organized by Wu-Shu Association Baramulla concluded at Tangmarg on Thursday.
The concluding function was presided over by Sub-District Magistrate Tangmarg and Col Akshay Ohri, CO-Army Camp Ziranwas. Among other dignitaries the President District Wu-Shu Association Sajjad Athar Wani and sports promoter Hilal Thapa and Batool Noor were also present on the occasion.
The Championship was held under the aegis of J&K Wu-Shu Association and J&K State Sports Council at Army Goodwill School, Ziran, Tangmarg.
Nearly 250 male and female players, representing different areas of Baramulla district, took part in this prestigious Championship. The participants were housed at venue and were provided lodging and boarding.
The first three winners in different weight categories were awarded medals and mementos. All the participants have also been awarded participation certificates. The Team Championship trophy is bagged by Army Goodwill School, Runners-up trophy went toShahiHamdaan Academy, Sopore and 2nd Runners-Up went to Alnoor Model High School, Dhobivan, Tangmarg after scoring highest points.