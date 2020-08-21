Wrong education

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 |

Worries that come along as one takes a closer look at education in the state multiply every year and it (education system) may soon conk out. One of the approaches in the Jammu and Kashmir, build upon the rest of India, is to have a look at figures, number of illiterates or people who can’t read and write to be precise. With the figures at hand attempts are directed to make en masse programmes with rigid framework that is hard to change. Consider the school curriculum for instance; it shouldn’t surprise people that some content in there three decades ago is still unchanged. Moreover the pedagogy and methods of instruction in most schools and learning centers have never been altered. If we go by such book, nothing has changed in the last 30 or 40 years, which definitely is not the case. Such immobilisation has harmed the education in Jammu and Kashmir without being known. Today, we have more number of people who can read and write, are literate, but so far as educated population is concerned we may score very low. Many people argue that despite mammoth change in the overall infrastructure – number of schools, colleges, universities – quality of education is on descent. Education is unfortunately discerned as lifelong endeavor for a decent occupation or job, decent meaning one that provides well and has a status symbol as one of the attributes. Irony is that most part in this endeavor is focused on knowledge instead of any occupation. It is only in the last stint that a pupil realizes what he or she is supposed to do the rest of life. The scenario becomes lopsided with large imbalance in expectations and the need in Jammu and Kashmir. With thousands of graduates, post graduates and even Ph.D scholars not able to be even close to their expectations, it takes one serious turn. Apparently, the situations bears semblance to mass-produce and industry wherein schools and learning centers are primarily focused on over-producing candidates with degrees and certifications. The concern as how they are going to fit in the larger system, society and be productive in the most important phase of their life has always been sidelined. The newly made union territory may express gratitude to the government that comes to rescue in the form of funds with schemes for schools and colleges, however, it doesn’t assuage or save the situation. The derailed system further tries to make ends meet with misplaced ideas, like in case of vocational training and institutes that have received attention in recent years. While in the rest of India, it is business schools with eyes on blue-chip, in J&K we take pride in making more plumbers with the help of industrial training institutes. Time is ripe for a complete scan of the state education system and overhaul of the institutions.