Written test for General Teacher posts postponed to May 27

Srinagar, May 15:
Secretary J&K Services Selection Board today informed that the written test for the posts of General Teacher, earlier scheduled for May 19, is postponed to May 27, 2018.
"Objective type written test for General Teacher posts for advertisement number 06/2017/02, 06/2017/06, 06/2017/07 and 06/2017/10 is here postponed and now shall be conducted on May 27 (Sunday)," the Secretary said.
"Time of examination of the written test shall now be as 12 pm to 2 pm and reporting time at test venue shall now be 11 am," he added.
However, the Secretary said that admit cards already downloaded by the candidates would be valid for May 27 written test. (GNS)