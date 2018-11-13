Writing has potential to change societies: Parva

Advises young Kashmiri writers to take proper guidance
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 12:
Noted writer and author Dr Sanjay Parva Monday said, Kashmiri youth has immense potential to write their own stories but they need good direction and proper guidance. “Writing is revolutionary work as it has changed fortunes of societies in the world,” he said.
Parva was addressing a workshop organized by Kashmir based NGO, Airborne Socio-Economic Educational Development and Employment Society Kashmir (ASEEDSK) at Moominabad area of Srinagar.
He said there are many Kashmiri writers who are being read in many parts of the world. “Writers are the most marginalized society in the world as only one single research has been done on them in Germany in 2014. The researchers tried to see what is going on in writers’ mind,” he said.
“First we have to identify our field of interest in writing and then accordingly start writing pieces over those topics,” Parva said adding that one should also read literature regarding the same field.
He said aspiring writers should have sensibility towards their mother tongue so that they can reflect the true image of their society.
Underlining the need for guidance Parva said that some aspiring writers fail in the first attempt as they fail to transmit the ideas from mind to paper and give up their passion. A good writer recognizes the needs for help. “You need to get someone to critique your writing, someone you trust, it can be your friend,” Parva said. Columnist Jalil Rathor also shared his experience with the young writers and urged them to read more and more books. “Reading is the key to writing about new ideas and ideas are the inspiration for writers,” Rathor said.
Chairman of the ASEEDSK, Muneeb Basit Bhat said there is vast scope in writing but we have to nourish our youth. Bhat said in future also they will hold such kind of workshops for Valley youth.
The workshop was attended by aspiring writers, experts, researchers and students from the Kashmir valley. Later, the certificates were distributed among the participants by the organizers.