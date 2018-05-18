Wrestler Nirmal lifts 20th Bhamag Kesari title

Rising Kashmir NewsUDHAMPUR, MAY-17:-
Wrestler Nirmal of Master Chandgi Ram Akhara Delhi lifted “20th Annual Bhamag Kesari” Title 2018 by defeating Wrestler Mustba Kamal (Bablu) of Basantgarh of Udhampur District in a very tough fight here at Sardabbar, Kalsote on the sidelines of Shiv Parvati Mela.
Minister of State for Finance, Planning, Law & Justice, Ajay Nanda was the chief guest on the occasion.
The Dangal was organized by J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association in collaboration with J&K Police, Tourism Department, J&K Bank Moungri and Bhamag Dangal Committee.
President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma and General Secretary, Udhampur District Indian Style Wrestling Association Om Parkash Verma supervised the event.
While addressing the gathering, Nanda appreciated the organizers for organizing such a mega Dangal in far flung hilly area of the district. He appealed to the young generation to take up wrestling for healthier and bright future. He urged the youngsters to do hard practice and prepare for National and International events with a sense of commitment like in any other sports.
Later, the chief guest gave away cash prizes to the winners and runners-up Wrestlers.
In all 25 bouts were played during the day long historic Dangal. The winner of 1st bout was awarded cash prize of Rs 5,000/- along with traditional Gurj (Gadda) and Patta while runner-up Wrestler Bablu got Rs 3,000/- .The second bout was won by Salman of Chopra Shop who defeated Nitesh of Delhi, whereas 3rd bout was won by Sadiq of Domana Akhara Delhi who defeated Krishan of Delhi, while 4th bout was won by Vijay of Bai Bajaltha by defeating Govinda of Delhi.
Members of Bhamag Kesari Dangal Committee and Technical officials who helped in conduct of this Wrestling event were Advocate Swantanter Dev Kotwal, Hans Raj Thakur, Jagdish Chander, Om Parkash Verma, Virender Badyal, Tulinder Kumar and Laxhman Dass Katoch.
President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma thanked to the District Administration Udhampur, J&K Police, Tourism Department, J&K Bank, Information Department, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Radio Kashmir Jammu, Doordarshan, Welfare Forum (Regd.) Katra, Wrestlers, Technical officials, Members of Wrestling Association, those who put their stalls for three days during Mela, for supporting the Dangal event. He informed that around 7000-8000 people of Block Panchari, Moungri and adjoining areas witnessed the Dangal.
Among others present were Mela Officer, Tehsildar Moungri,Amit Kumar Verma, DSP Dar, Himant Singh, Block Development Officer, Suman Katal, Chairman Lord Shiva- Parvati caves Shrine (Moungri),Advocate Swatantra Dev Kotwal, Manager J&K Bank Moungri Vicky Magotra and Vice-President Sukhdev Singh Senior Citizens Welfare Forum (Regd.) Katra besides large number Prominent persons which included Mohan Lal Sharma, Om Parkash Magotra, Hans Raj Thakur, Chain Singh, Joginder Singh, Pawan Kumar, Channay Ram, Mubarik Singh, Virender Sharma, Om Parkash Verma, Partap Krishan (Muna). Master Mulk Raj Bhamagi, Ajit Lal Sharma, Ashok Kumar Verma and Vinod Kumar.