Wreath-laying ceremony for slain SHO held at DPL Srinagar

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior officers of Police, paramilitary forces, Army and Civil Administration led by Advisors to Governor, K.Vijay Kumar and K.K Shamra on Monday paid tributes to the slain Inspector- Arshid Ahmad Khan at a wreath-laying ceremony, held at District Police Lines, Srinagar.

Paying their homage to the slain police officer, the Advisors lauded his services.

Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabbra, DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary also laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains--paying tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has expressed profound sorrow and shock over the untimely and unfortunate demise of SHO Anantnag, Arshid Khan.

In his condolence message, the Advisor paid rich tributes to the deceased officer who died in the line of duty. He also conveyed his heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved.