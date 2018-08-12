Wreath laying ceremony for slain policeman held at DPL Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A wreath laying ceremony was held for slain policeman Parvaiz Ahmad at District Police Lines Srinagar on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the slain cop is a resident of village Dandote Tehsil Budhal district Rajouri.
Parvaiz was killed and four others, including a policeman and three CRPF personnel, injured in a shootout with the militants in Batamaloo area of Srinagar city on Sunday morning.
The spokesperson said the senior civil and police officers paid rich tributes to the policeman and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains “for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty, today at Batamaloo Srinagar.”
“Officers who attended the wreath laying ceremony include DGP Prisons, ADGP Armed J&K, Director Vigilance J&K, ADGP CID J&K, ADGP Security/L&O/HG, IG CRPF Ops, Joint Director IB J&K, IG BSF Frt Hqr, DC Kashmir, IGP Armed Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Addl Commissioner, IG CRPF Srinagar, BGS OPS 15 Corps, DIG CKR Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir/ITBP Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar, Commandant IRP 6th Bn, SSP APCR Srinagar and other officers and Jawans,” he added. (KNS)