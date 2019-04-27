Would like to see resolution of Indo-Pak issues through dialogue: Turkey

April 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Turkey would like to see the resolution of political and security issues between India and Pakistan through dialogue, said Ibrahim Kalin, Senior Advisor to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here Friday.

Kalin also said that Turkey is looking at ways and mechanisms to continue its oil trade with Iran. Last Monday, the US announced it would end the sanctions relief next month for eight countries -- including India and Turkey -- which are importing Iranian crude oil,

"We are talking with Americans on this issue. We are also talking with the Europeans. We are on the same page with the Europeans. We are trying to find ways and mechanisms so that we can continue to trade with Iran," he said.

About issues between India and Pakistan, Kalin said,"We would like to see a resolution of these political difficulties and pressing security issues through political dialogues. And the stability and safety of both India and Pakistan is extremely important for us as well and for peace and stability in the region. We will continue to work on this relationship."

Kalin, who was speaking at a conference here at Observer Research Foundation (ORF), condemned the militant attack in Jammu-and-Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus carrying soldiers of the paramilitary force.

"The attack happened in Pulwama. We immediately condemned it. Our President (Erdogan) talked to both Prime Minister of Pakistan (Imran Khan) and your Prime Minister (Modi). We said we can not approve of this kind of act of terrorism," he said.