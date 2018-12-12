Worn out transmission lines pose threat to people in Rafiabad

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, December 11:
The old and worn out power transmission lines in dozens of villages of Rafiabad area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are not only posing a threat to the lives of residents but these areas face an acute power shortage due to deterioration of the transmission infrastructure.
Reports said that the power transmission lines supplying electricity to dozens of villages in Rafiabad area of Baramulla are worn out and most of the times fall either due to snowfall, fast winds or due to extra load.
Residents of Chakloo, Ladoora, Nadihal, Traqpora, Watergam, Hadipora and other adjacent villages said that since the inception of these transmission lines hardly any repairs have been done.
They said that there has been no replacement of electric wires and poles since these villages got electrified.
“If Power Development Department (PDD) lacks funds for replacing the wires then the department should inform us so that we can collect funds at village level. These decayed wires pose a threat to our lives. We appeal the state administration and concerned department to replace all decayed power transmission lines for the safety of people here,” they said.
Few days back a group of people had a narrow escape when a power transmission line fell down at Chakloo village creating panic in the area.
Residents of Chakloo village claim that this village got power supply in 1984, since then the wires and wooden poles continue to be the same.
“These transmission lines pose a big threat to the people as the wires are worn out and wooden poles are damaged,” said Abdul Rahim Mir, of Chakloo village.
“We have apprised the PDD authorities time and again about the grim situation with the request to change the old, worn out wires to safeguard the lives and the property of the residents but so for no heed has been paid to our demand,” he said.
Residents of other villages of Rafiabad also claim that no repairs have been done since the Rural Electrification (RE) Scheme was launched decades before.
They said that there is a dire need of removal and substitution of portable wires, electric poles and other infrastructure in almost all the villages of Rafiabad.
When contacted, Mohammad Shafi Superintending Engineer PDD North Kashmir told Rising Kashmir that the power development department is starting the repair work in some areas in near future.
He however blamed extra loading for the falling of transmission lines in the villages.
“There is always a specific current carrying capacity of these power lines and when this capacity exceeds, the wires burn down and fall. However, we will see if there is a need for change of transmission wires in these areas. We have annual plans for changing the infrastructure and wherever the change is felt, it is done on priority basis” Mohammad Shafi added.