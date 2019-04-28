WORLD VETERINARY DAY-2019 CELEBRATED

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

World Veterinary Day-2019 was celebrated at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Shuhama, Alusteng on 27th April, 2019. The theme for the current year was the value of vaccination. This day marked the culmination of one month-long series of events which included farmers awareness programmes, Vaccination to animals, Brucellosis testing, Blood donation camp, Campus cleanliness drive, Cattle show, and Sports activities. Prof. Nazeer Ahmad, vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir was the chief guest while Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DC Srinagar was Guest of Honour.

While speaking on the occasion Prof. Mujeeb Fazili, Chairman of WVD-2019 put light on the value of vaccination in animals. He laid emphasis on the advantages of Animal Vaccination that might have far-reaching effects on humans. Dean FVSC & AH, Prof. G. N. Sheikh informed that faculty has brought laurels to the university by getting 2nd Position in the ranking of JRF by ICAR. He also highlighted the various achievements of the faculty and pointed out some of the problems faced by it.

Dr. Choudhary, DC Srinagar while speaking on the occasion laid emphasis on self-employment by the veterinarians. He also spoke about food adulteration and increased cancer rate in the valley. Besides, he opined that facilities for checking food adulteration be developed.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazeer Ahmad while speaking on the occasion congratulated the faculty for overall achievements particularly bringing 2nd Rank to the University. He stressed on the faculty to showcase the technologies which have been developed by the faculty and transfer to the stakeholders.

A Veterinary Day Rally, Unfurling of World Veterinary Association Flag by the Chief Guest Playing of University Tarana and the Livestock Technology Exhibition were the other highlights of the Day.

