World Soil Health Day celebrated at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 05:
Department of Agriculture Udhampur celebrated World Soil Health Day under the chairmanship of Chief Agriculture Officer, Ashok Verma in the premises of Sub Divisional agriculture office Udhampur.
According to an official, more than 50 number of farmers participated in the programme.
While highlighting the various soil health schemes launched by the GOI for the welfare of farmers community in agriculture sector Verma exhorted upon the farmers community to come forward and avail the maximum benefits of these schemes, the official said.
Farmers of the district appreciated this move of the department and shown keen interest in the awareness programme by raising queries and desired that such types of events should be organized in future at block levels, so that improved Agriculture practices as well as various schemes meant for the welfare of the farmers reach to them and the overall socio-economic status of the farmers may be raised.
On the occasion, the farmers were also awarded for upgradation of soil health and its conservation through organic techniques.
Later, the department of Agriculture, Udhampur distributes soil health cards among the farmers.
The programme was attended by District SMS, Rajesh Gupta, Assistant Soil Chemist, DKBakshi SDAO, Harbans Singh, Sub-Divisional SMS VikasPadha Sub- Divisional Agriculture Officer, RamnagarSohan Singh and other field functionaries of concerned department besides large number of farmers were present, he added.