World Sight Day being observed today

Srinagar:
On the eve of World Sight Day, (October 11), the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College, Srinagar vowed to remain committed to provide basic and super speciality eye care in all fields.
In a statement the department informed that it has established a super-specialty clinics like retina clinic, glaucoma clinic, corneal clinic and squint clinic.
Apart from providing basic facilities, a major breakthrough in the progress of the department was achieved by corneal transplant from 21 July 2017 and the department is routinely doing Keratoplasties.
The total number of corneal transplants is 105. This includes 100 cases of full-thickness Keratoplasties and advanced procedures of Deep Anterour Lamellar Keratoplasties (DALK) in four patients Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasties (DSAEK) and in one patient.
With the amount corneal transplants, the department has been able to eliminate corneal blindness for the patients who were waiting for the past 15 years for the transplant.
The action plan for the upcoming years would be to introduce corneal transplant at the district level so that facility would be available at doorsteps of the patients.
Besides this the department will continue with advanced Keratoplasties DSAEK in which no stitches are given. It has said that the department will conduct a survey to access in Kashmir valley in the month of November along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi to see other cases of blindness, its magnitude and remedial measures.