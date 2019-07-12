World Population Day observed at LD Hospital

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

World Population Day was observed at Government Lal Ded Hospital here on Thursday in presence of senior officers of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.

The program was inaugurated Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner H&ME Department. He threw light on the World Population Day and hailed the efforts made by Family Welfare Department in ensuring family planning services to people.

He also said that introduction of new contraceptives like Chaya and Antara has yielded good results. He appreciated the work of doctors, paramedics, FMPHWs and ASHAs.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof. Parvez Ahmad Shah, Director Family Welfare MCH & Immunization, J&K, Dr Arun Sharma, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, Head of Department Gynae and Obstetrics, Prof. Farhat Jabeen, MS Lal Ded Hospital, Dr Shabir Sidiqui, Assistant Director Family Welfare Kashmir Dr Masarat Jabeen, SEPIO and Nodal Officer Family Planning J&K, Dr Qazi Haroon, CMO Srinagar Dr Talat Jabeen, OSD to Financial Commissioner Dr Shafqat Khan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nighat, Audio Visual Officer Family Planning, Rahila Noor were present at the event.

This year’s slogan for the population day was “Ensure the good health of mother and child through proper family planning methods.”

Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, Dr Arun Sharma said the department is progressing ahead and touching new heights in providing quality services to the target population under the dynamic supervision Atal Dullo.

He added that LD Hospital especially the Post Partum Centre has done extra ordinary work in providing counseling and services to the patients.

Sharma thanked Dulloo for fulfilling the salary demands of the employees of the department. MS LD Hospital, Dr Shabir Sidiqui also spoke on the occasion. Dr Qazi Haroon, SEPIO/Nodal Officer Family Planning JK presented vote of thanks.