World Population Day celebrated in Budgam

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The World Population Day was celebrated at Budgam on Thursday. The main function in this regard was organized by the Department of the Health and Family Welfare under the supervision of Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam, Dr Tehmina Bukhari at Deputy CMO Office Budgam.

The official spokesperson said that the ACR Budgam Zaffar Ahmad Shawl presided over the function as a chief guest, the dignitaries present on the occasion were CMO Budgam, Dr Nazir Ahmad, District Immunization Officer, DHO, AG Raina and other concerned besides a large gathering of ASHA, Anganwadi and Health workers were also present on the occasion.

District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) Budgam Dr Adhfar and Principal ANM were also present on the occasion.

Deputy CMO, Dr Tehmina Bukhari in her welcome address in detailed threw light on the cause and aim of celebrating the day. While elaborating on the issue she said that huge population doesn’t mean strong socio-economic related upliftment of any society instead if a better health care is provided a physically strong society will emerge and can contribute more and more revolutionizing all aspects of any gender.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Zaffar Ahmad Shawl shared his experience, of being a father, social and moral obligations attached to it.

He appreciated the role of ASHA workers and services they are rendering in providing basic health care to the needy and underprivileged female patients. Their gesture demonstrates a ray of hope in raising and imparting awareness in society.

District Health Officer AG Raina while addressing the gathering stressed for capacity building among ASHA workers so that they can confidently perform their responsibilities in appraising the concerned gender about safe family planning measures, technical guidance and best practices to be adopted while they are working in the field.

During the daylong program, a skit prepared by the department was performed by ASHA workers reflecting the role of health workers in counseling the women folk regarding pregnancy issues.

Before the conclusion of the program, many ASHA workers were felicitated with certificates of recognition for their dedication and commitment towards their responsibilities particularly while serving in remote/ rural areas of the district.

Unanimous stress was given to the issue as the population is increasing day in and day out so are the health issues escalating. It is high time for all stakeholders including concerned department to come and take a pledge to make this planet safe and secure place to live in.



