World Muslims must unite against divisive forces: Farooq

‘Islam is a religion of patience, empathy, forgiveness and moderation’
‘Islam is a religion of patience, empathy, forgiveness and moderation’
Srinagar:
Jammu and National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday urged Muslims to forge unity and give befitting retort to “forces contriving to divide the community”.
Addressing various gatherings at Syed Hamid Pura Nawabazar and Boulevard, Farooq said, “Islam is all about love, peace, and compassion. The name of Islam is enough to impress upon us the importance of peace as the word denotes same,” adding that Holy Prophet (SAW) is the prophet of mercy for all the worlds and that the blessed life of Holy Messenger of Islam (SAW) is characterized by fortitude, patience, empathy, forgiveness and moderation.
Farooq, who was flanked by party’s general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, provisional president, Nasir Aslam Wani, said that it was high time for Muslims to imbue the teachings of Islam in their daily lives.
“It is high time that Muslims across the World realize that getting swayed by sectarian strife will only ruin them,” he said.
Dr Farooq while recounting the achievements of Islamic civilization and culture said, “The Islamic achievements in medieval medicine were ground breaking, the advent of Islam gave impetus to many discoveries in many fields ranging from architecture to geography,” he said adding that the need of the hour is to draw inspiration from the achievements of Islam of which peace and brotherhood has always been an essential ingredient.
He said the rise of intolerance in the country has severely affected religious minorities especially Muslims Taking a jibe at BJP led government, he said, “The current dispensation in Delhi is hell bent on destroying the secular and liberal visage of India.” He urged that people of the country showed BJP its right place by voting their governments out in the recently concluded elections.
He visited the family of late Ghulam Ahmad Jan and expressed condolences with the bereaved. He also visited the residence of Haji Ghulam Muhammad Dug and condoled him on the demise of his wife. Dr Farooq prayed for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved.