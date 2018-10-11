World Mental Health Day observed at B’la

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Oct 10:
To observe the world mental health day, the Act Together, a non-governmental organization, organised an awareness programme at district Library Baramulla on Wednesday.
People from different professions participated in the programme with enthusiasm.
Various issues relating to mental health were discussed and participants were made aware of various causes which lead to mental health problems.
Speakers threadbare discussed the measures to avoid mental health issues.
A survey questionnaire regarding the mental health was shared with the audience and feedback was taken.
The participants shared their life experiences of their struggle and the need for work on such important issues.
Act Together, works in the areas of mental health at community level and provides voluntary services to people in need.