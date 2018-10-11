World Mental Health Day: DH Rajouri holds treatment, counseling camp

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 10:
A team of doctors today provided treatment and counselling to patients suffering from mental ailments at Rajouri in a camp organized at District Hospital.
According to an official, the patients were examined and counselled by the Mental health expert Dr. Nahid Akhter and male and female adolescent health counselors.
The hospital has a separate four bedded mental health Ward, the official said.
Around 48 patients have been provided treatment and counselling for the last five months suffering from mental health ailments such as mania depression psychosis, BPAD, Anxiety etc.
Discussing the importance of observing the World Mental Health Day, Dr Mehmood H Bajar Medical Superintendent said that World Mental Health Day (10 October) is a day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.
He said the day was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries. This day, each October, thousands of supporters come to celebrate this annual awareness program to bring attention to mental illness and its major effects on peoples' life worldwide.
The theme for this year is ‘Young people and mental health in a changing world, ‘he added.