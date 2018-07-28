World Hepatitis Day: Find the missing millions

Prof. Mohammad Sultan Khuroo
khuroo@yahoo.com
Viral hepatitis is an infection which involves predominantly the liver. As of today, five unelated hepatotropic pathogens, hepatitis A virus (HAV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis D virus (HDV) and hepatitis E virus (HEV) are recognized to cause almost all cases of viral hepatitis.
A few more parenterally-transmitted agents have been identified that were suspected to cause hepatitis, however, none of these are known to cause hepatitis in humans as of today.
Viral hepatitis is a global health problem. Hepatitis viruses play a significant role in the story of global disease and death and poses a colossal health challenge and despair. Viral hepatitis kills by causing liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and acute liver failure. The GBD (Global Burden of Disease) Study 2013 revealed, unlike most communicable diseases, a significant increase in the mortality and morbidity from viral hepatitis and its consequences, namely cirrhosis, liver cancer and acute liver failure from 1990 to 2013.
The deaths rose from 0.89 million to 1.45 million; Years life lost (YLLs) from 31.0 million to 41.6 million; Years lived with disability (YLDs) from 0.65 million to 0.87 million and Disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) from 31.7 million to 42.5 million. Viral hepatitis ranked the seventh leading cause of global death in 2013, as against tenth in 1990.
Of those deaths, approximately 47 percent are attributable to HBV, 48 percent to HCV and the remainder to HAV and HEV. Viral hepatitis is also a growing cause of mortality among people living with HIV. About 2.9 million people living with HIV are co-infected with HCV and 2.6 million with HBV.
In May 2010, the Sixty-third World Health Assembly adopted resolution WHA63.18 for a global, integrated and cost-effective approach to prevention, control and management of viral hepatitis. This was followed by Resolution WHA67.6 to provide technical support to member countries.
In 2016, 194 governments adopted WHO’s Global Strategy on Viral Hepatitis, with a theme to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030. The strategy targets (new cases and deaths) for 2015 (baseline) and 2020 and 2030 (future) have been defined so that we reach goal of eliminating viral hepatitis by 2030.
It was estimated that new cases of HBV and HCV need to be reduced from beeline of 6 to 10 million infections to 0.9 million by 2030. This shall cause of decline of 95 percent in HBV infections and 80% in HCV infections.
Corresponding to this, mortality from HBV & HCV would be reduced from baseline of 1.4 million deaths to 500, 000 deaths in 2030. This would accomplish 65percent reduction in deaths from both HBV and HCV by 2030.
Given the differences in the geographic distribution, transmission, diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis A, B, C, D and E infections, tailored prevention and control strategies are required.
A comprehensive approach to the prevention of viral hepatitis includes several prevention strategies. Several service coverage targets were identified which include:
- Advocacy and raising awareness of all types of viral hepatitis infections which shall help reduce transmission in the community
- Use of vaccines. Safe and effective vaccines are widely available for the prevention of HAV and HBV infections and an HEV vaccine has recently been licenced in China
- Implementation of blood safety strategies, including blood supplies based on voluntary non-remunerated blood donations, effective public education on blood donation, donor selection, and quality-assured screening of all donated blood and blood components used for transfusion. This can go a long way to prevent transmission of HBV and HCV
- Infection control precautions in health care and community settings to prevent transmission of viral hepatitis as well as many other diseases
- Safe injection practices to protect against HBV and HCV transmission
- Safer sex practices, including minimizing the number of partners and using barrier protective measures (condoms), protect against HBV and possibly against HCV transmission
- Harm reduction practices for injecting drug users prevent HAV, HBV and HCV transmission.
- Occupational safety measures prevent transmission of viral hepatitis to health care workers
- Safe food and water provide protection against HAV and HEV infections.
Today, we are at a critical juncture. One of the major problem today is that worldwide, 300 million people are living with viral hepatitis unaware. We all need to get involved in helping find those unaware of their status and ensuring they receive the care they need! Hence the theme of this year world hepatitis day: Find the Missing Millions.
Several secondary and tertiary prevention practices to prevent and control have been identified which included:
- Early diagnosis to provide the best opportunity for effective medical support and prevention of further spread. It also allows the infected persons to take steps to prevent transmission of the disease to others. Early diagnosis of those with chronic infection also allows people to take precautions to protect the liver from additional harm, specifically by abstaining from alcohol and tobacco consumption and avoiding certain drugs that are known to be toxic to the liver
- Introduction of confirmatory testing and the notification and counselling of blood donors who have reactive results detected during screening of donated blood provide unique opportunities for early diagnosis and medical support to asymptomatic individuals who come to donate blood
- Institution of antiviral therapy. Antiviral agents against HBV and HCV exist. However, drugs active against HBV or HCV are not widely accessible. Currently, three antiretrovirals (TDF, 3TC, FTC) are effective for treatment of both HIV and HBV, so coinfected patients can take fewer drugs to treat the two diseases. Although HCV can be treated, access to treatment remains an issue in many countries
- Therapeutic advances and intense research for new antiviral drugs for HBV & HCV infections
- Expansion the availability of antiviral drugs to the community. Much needs to be done to ensure access to and availability of reliable and low cost diagnostics and safe and simple treatment regimens, especially in resource constrained areas of the world
Significant global achievements have been made to control and prevent viral hepatitis globally. This includes:
- As of 2009, 91% of WHO Member States included the HBV vaccine in their infant immunization programs and more than 70% of infants received 3 doses of this vaccine, which provides them with lifelong protection from HBV
- 179 countries have introduced the HBV vaccine. This intervention has preventedapproximately 1,307, 000 deaths
- WHO’s advice, guidance and technical support in assisting countries in ensuring the safety, quality and availability of blood and blood products to meet the needs of all patients requiring blood transfusion
- The WHO Prequalification of Diagnostics programme assesses the quality and performance of commercially available diagnostics for use in blood and blood product screening, surveillance and diagnosis
- WHO has developed tools to assess injection practices and assist countries to develop injection safety strategies. By 2009, two thirds of the 96 low and middle-income countries that underwent this process had implemented safe injection programs
- WHO has defined core components for infection prevention and control programmes, providing a systematic approach to prevention of hepatitis and other communicable diseases in healthcare settings
- Persons with active chronic HBV and HIV infections now can benefit from newtreatment with antiretroviral drugs, which are recommended in the WHO guidelines
- New global burden of disease studies by WHO have demonstrated the high burden of disease from HAV and HEV globally
Despite these global successes, more needs to be done to prevent and control viral hepatitis. This includes:
- Awareness, partnership, resources: Lack of adequate knowledge and awareness among the general population as well as health professionals is a major challenge
- Data for policy and action: Most countries lack adequate surveillance systems to enable them to take evidence-based policy decisions
- Prevention of transmission: In order to prevent maternal-child transmission, WHO is recommending HBV vaccination at birth. Less than half of Member States have a policy to provide HBV vaccine at birth and only 27% of new-borns globally received this vaccine. HBV vaccine for infants was introduced nationwide in 179 countries (including parts of India and the Sudan) by the end of 2010. Global HBV vaccine coverage is estimated at 75% and is currently below the 90 percent global target
- In 2000, contaminated injections caused an estimated 21 million HBV infections, two million HCV infections and 260,000 HIV infections, accounting for 32 percent, 40 percent and 5 percent of new infections, respectively. Injection overuse and unsafe practices account for a substantial burden of death and disability worldwide
In addition, there are many challenges which remain a problem and need to be addressed. These include:
- Unsafe use of syringes: Single use and needle-stick-injury prevention syringes are relatively expensive and not accessible in resource constrained settings where most unsafe practices are occurring
- Lack of implementation of safe standards in medical practice: Implementation of Standard Precautions is still a challenge in many health-care facilities, dramatically increasing the risk of hepatitis transmission associated with health care
- Medical waste is often not properly treated
- In thirty-nine countries donated blood is not routinely screened for transfusion transmissible infections, including HIV, HBV, HCV and syphilis. Irregular supply of test kits and the high costs of HCV screening tests are among the most commonly reported barriers to screening of donated blood. In low-income countries where data are available, only 53% of donated blood samples were screened in a quality assured manner in 2008. In forty countries there is heavy dependence on a system of family/ replacement and paid donors for blood, which increases the risk of infected persons donating blood
For a common man, it is important to remember that viral hepatitis is spread through many routes and if one wants to prevent getting infected with one of the hepatitis viruses, one should use safe- blood, syringe, sex, water, food, dentist, shave and tattoo.
Author is MD, DM, FRCP (Edin), FACP, Master American College of Physicians (MACP, Emeritus)