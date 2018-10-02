World Elders’ Day observed in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 01:
Senior Citizen Council today celebrated World Elders’ Day at Polytechnic College Jammu. Former Chief Secretary Vijay Bakaya was the chief guest where as Padamshree Ved Ghai was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Bakaya urged for bringing desired changes at each level to transform current infrastructure for evolving ‘senior citizen friendly’ society which will ensure their greater engagement, dignity and respect. He appealed the civil society to come forward with financial assistance as a part of voluntary as well as corporate social responsibility contribution for creating infrastructure of comfort and recreation for the elders, the task which has been taken up by Senior Citizen Council. He expressed his happiness on the occasion and was pleased to be a part of the function.
Padamshree Ved Ghai also paid tributes to the elders on World Elders Day. She said that elder abuse is a global social issue which affects millions of older persons around the world. She further said that this is an issue which deserves the attention of the society.
Cultural programme was displayed by students of Govt College Gandhi Nagar and Parade besides ghazals were performed by information department and Radio Kashmir Jammu which was appreciated by one and all. President of the Council Nirmala Chatoo gave details of the council where as Former Vice President KK Gandotra gave the details about the activities of the council.
Beside others Director Social Welfare Department Bharat Bhushan, Sr. Vice President, Balbir Singh, Raj Sharma were present on this occasion.
The programme was conducted by Manjit Singh and Sarla Kohli. The auditorium was full and members had come from Raika Lubana and Chatha and enjoyed the evening, an official added.