World Elder Abuse Awareness Day being observed today

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is being observed today. This day is observed on the 15th of June every year to voice opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted on elderly people.



It was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011 following a request by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse. AIR correspondent reports that elder abuse can take various forms such as physical, psychological or emotional, and financial abuse.



According to the UN, around 1 in 6 older people experience some form of abuse. It is predicted to rise as populations age worldwide. Elder abuse can lead to serious physical injuries and long-term psychological consequences. It is a global social issue which affects the health and human rights of millions of older persons around the world.



It is predicted to increase as many countries are experiencing rapidly ageing populations. The global population of people aged 60 years and older will more than double, from 900 million in 2015 to about 2 billion in 2050.