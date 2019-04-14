About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

World Arnis Invitational Championship 2019

Fiza bags gold 

Valley’s player Fiza Nazir has brought laurels in World Arnis Invitational Championship 2019 bagging gold medal in women's live stick category.
The Championship was organized by PEKAF National Sports Federation Philippines in collaboration with International Federation from 6th to 8th of April 2019. Ten players participated from India out of which Arnis India Team clinched one Gold, two Silver, two bronze. Fiza - from Fateh Kadal, Srinagar J&K is the only girl who bagged gold for the country in the Championship.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

World Arnis Invitational Championship 2019

Fiza bags gold 

              

Valley’s player Fiza Nazir has brought laurels in World Arnis Invitational Championship 2019 bagging gold medal in women's live stick category.
The Championship was organized by PEKAF National Sports Federation Philippines in collaboration with International Federation from 6th to 8th of April 2019. Ten players participated from India out of which Arnis India Team clinched one Gold, two Silver, two bronze. Fiza - from Fateh Kadal, Srinagar J&K is the only girl who bagged gold for the country in the Championship.

News From Rising Kashmir

;