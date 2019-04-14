April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fiza bags gold

Valley’s player Fiza Nazir has brought laurels in World Arnis Invitational Championship 2019 bagging gold medal in women's live stick category.

The Championship was organized by PEKAF National Sports Federation Philippines in collaboration with International Federation from 6th to 8th of April 2019. Ten players participated from India out of which Arnis India Team clinched one Gold, two Silver, two bronze. Fiza - from Fateh Kadal, Srinagar J&K is the only girl who bagged gold for the country in the Championship.