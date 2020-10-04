World Animal Days: The Pet Effect

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Dr. Zubair Ahmad War

Heinrich Zimmerman first celebrated World Animal Day in Germany

The history of World Animal Day dates back to 1925 when it was first celebrated by Heinrich Zimmerman in Germany, then in 1929 the event was shifted to 4th of October in the honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the saint of animals and eventually in the year 1931 in Italy it was pledged that the event would be celebrated globally on a yearly basis. The theme for Word Animal Day-2020 is ‘Man and Dog’.

The World Animal day is celebrated throughout the globe with the sole motive of promoting animal welfare and with an aim of preventing cruelty to the animals. Domestic farm animals are sometimes ill-treated by some selfish masters, wild animals are facing an existential threat owing to habitat destruction and poaching, lab animals are often tortured in the name of research whereas stray animals are left to fend for themselves.

The domestic animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, chicken, ducks, and geese provide us useful products such as milk, wool, meat and eggs; besides equines are used as pack animals. In fact these domestic animals are vital for the livelihood of farmers and provide food security to human beings in the form of balanced and nutritious animal protein sources.

However, various animals known as pets are kept mainly for companionship or pleasure. They are seldom killed by their owners. In fact they become part and parcel of the family. Worldwide the common pets include mammals such as dogs, cats, rabbits and different types of birds (Avians) such as pigeons, parrots and parakeets etc. Globally, the dogs and cats are the most popular pets. A dog lover is called a cynophile whereas a cat lover is termed as ailurophile.

Dogs

Dog was one of the earliest species tamed by man owing to some peculiar traits particularly its acute sense of smell and loyalty to its master. With time different breeds of dogs were developed across the world by canine breeders. According to the World Canine Organization (FCI), there are 340 dog breeds in the world. The different dog breeds vary in appearance and size. On one hand a miniature dog breed known as Chihuahua has a body weight of less than 6 pounds whereas an English Mastiff dog breed can weigh about 200-230 pounds. On the basis of utility, the dogs can be classified into seven groups namely Herding Dogs (for example Border collie), Sporting dogs (for example Golden Retriever), Non-Sporting dogs (for example Dalmatian), Working dogs (St. Bernard), Hounds (for example Grey Hound), Terriers (for example Bull Terrier) and Toy breeds (for example Pomeranian).

Cats

According to The International Cat Association (TICA) there are currently 71 breeds of cats in the world. The famous cat breeds include Abyssinian, Bobtail, Bengal, Bombay, Himalayan, Maine Coon, Persian etc. Cats and dogs as pets have their respective pros and cons. Cats are affordable requiring less space and are easier to maintain than dogs. Cats are naturally solitary animals and are content indoors and don’t need to be taken outside, cats are quieter than dogs, cats clean themselves and keep pests at bay. Problem with cats is that they scratch at household items to keep their nails sharp and it is difficult to administer medicines to them. Dogs need regular walks and are suited for people who have access to open spaces. Dogs are helpful in guarding the property and it is easier to medicate them. Though the average lifespan of Cat is 15 years, the average lifespan of a dog is only 12 years. Whereas dog is an omnivore, cats are obligate carnivores.

Rabbits

Rabbits are also popular pets among the masses. Rabbits are cute and adorable creatures but unlike dogs and cats they are gentle herbivorous animals easier to maintain on grasses and vegetables. Their docile nature makes them ideal pets for children. Rabbits have the vice of digging burrows in the lawn which can be avoided by keeping them in cages. There are about 305 breeds of rabbits around the world. Depending on the breed, the size of a rabbit ranges from 1-2.5 pounds in case of Netherland Dwarf rabbit and around 20 pounds in case of Flemish Giant rabbit. Some other important rabbit breeds include Californian, English Lop, Angora, Soviet Chinchilla, Grey Giant, Himalayan etc.

Pigeons

Among avian species, pigeons and parrots are the common household pets. Pigeons are granivorous beautiful birds that are witnessed resting on lofts on the rooftops in Kashmir Valley too. In the past, pigeons were used for communication over long distances during peace and war when a piece of paper with a message was tied to them. Pigeon breeding is a popular hobby worldwide and over 350 different pigeon breeds are currently recognized across the globe. Types of pigeons may be grouped into three classes: utility, fancy and flying or homing breeds. Utility breeds are used mostly for squab production and include White King, French Mondaine, and Giant Runt etc. Fancy breeds are kept for their beautiful color and include Fantail, Jacobin, and Tumbler etc. Flying/Homing breeds include racing pigeons that are used for endurance flying and their homing instinct e.g. Racing Homer and Roller breeds.

Pet effect

The Pet Effect, also known as human-animal bond is the mutually beneficial relationship between people and animals that positively impacts health and wellbeing of both. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) is working to support scientific study of the health benefits of pets. Pets offer numerous advantages to their owners. In an era of sedentary life style, the pets offer a means of promoting physical activity. Instead of keeping people glued to smart phones, they keep masses connected to the nature. Pets ward off loneliness, anxiety and depression in depressed people. Pets act as stress busters as it has been observed that engaging with pets decreases the levels of stress hormones (Cortisol) whereas there is a surge of happy hormones (Dopamine, Serotonin, Oxytocin, Endorphins) in the body that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness and even love.

Zoonoses

There are certain zoonotic diseases that are shared between humans and vertebrate animals which can be transmitted from pets to their owners and vice versa. Particularly pregnant women and immune compromised persons are at an increased risk of developing various bacterial, viral and parasitic diseases. Depending on the species of the pet, necessary precautions should be taken. In this regard maintenance of proper hygiene, vaccination of pets against various diseases and regular dosing against parasitic infestations is to be done. Regular consultation with Veterinarians and Public Health experts is advised to be on safer side. This is the crux of ‘One Health’ that recognizes that health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment.

Author is an alumnus of SKUAST-K with Masters Degree in Livestock Production and Management (LPM)

