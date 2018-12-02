World AIDS Day observed at Baramulla

Baramulla, December 01:
As part of the World Aids Day being observed throughout the world every year on 1st December, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with Chief Medical Officer Baramulla today observed a day-long function with the theme “Know your Status” here at Dak Bungalow which marked the overwhelming participation of doctors, advocates, students, ASHA and Anganwardi workers, paralegal volunteers, Judiciary and health functionaries.
Secretary DLSA Baramulla Faizan ul Haq Iqbal (Sub-Judge Baramulla) was the chief guest on the occasion.
Various speakers including legal and medical experts spoke on the topic wherein they underlined the need to disseminate awareness about HIV/AIDS and the requisite measures to control the disease.
Highlighting the importance of the day, the chief guest said that the day is celebrated world over to renew our efforts to save the lives of thousands of patients suffering from this dreaded disease. He said that the day reminds us of our duties towards the AIDS patients and emphasized upon taking a pledge to adopt a sympathetic and human approach towards such patients and encourage them to lead a normal life. Moreover, he extended his applause for organizing the function and stressed for organizing such events in future for generating proper education regarding the disease.
CMO Baramulla Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo also spoke on the occasion and apprised the gathering about the initiatives taken by the health department to combat the HIV/AIDS. He said the department has been making tireless efforts to generate awareness about this dreaded disease in every nook and corner of the State through different mediums besides briefing about the steps for the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients.
Later, under the directions of High Court, Rajesh Shekri in presence of 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge Naseer Ahmad Dar and Secretary DLSA inaugurates a Witness Assistance Room and highlighted its importance.