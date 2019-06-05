Workshop regarding 7th Economic Census held at Udhampur

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one day training workshop was organized regarding 7th Economic census under the chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner, who is also Nodal Officer 7th Economic Census, Ashok Kumar, here today.

ADDC stressed upon the concerned especially VLE/ Enumerators to study the guidelines in detail so that the field staff engaged for survey may not face any difficulty during capturing of primary data.

District Manager CSC, gave power point presentation wherein roles and responsibilities of Village Level Entrepreneurs/Enumerators were explained in light of guidelines being implemented during the conduct of 7th Economic Census for capturing of real time primary data in their allotted enumerated areas.

Senior State Manager CSCs gave a detailed presentation on “CENSUS MOBILE APP” which is being used during capturing of the primary data.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding successful conduct of 7th Eco Survey which is likely to be started on 15th of June 2019. It was decided in the workshop that one more brainstorming session shall be organized in next week before the actual start of survey exercise on the ground.

District Level Coordination Committee members, General Manager DIC, Assistant Commissioner Development, District Informatics Officer NIC, District Information Officer Udhampur and District Statistical & Evaluation Officer, Executive Officers Municipal Committee Chenani/Ramnagar, District Manager CSC, besides Village Level Entrepreneurs and Enumerators of CSCs also participated in the workshop.