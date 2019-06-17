Workshop over child sexual abuse held at Khanyar

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aagosh, a local NGO Sunday conducted a first school-based workshop over Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) here. Titled as ‘Rubaroo’, the event was an interaction with teachers and parents regarding child sexual abuse awareness and prevention.

Aagosh works against child abuse and is mainly composed of human rights activists, doctors, psychologists and journalists. The workshop was conducted at Blue Bells School, Khanyar and was attended by a large number of teachers, parents and caregivers.

The speakers discussed the pertinence of speaking about child sexual abuse in Kashmir due to the rising number of cases that are being reported.

There was a session with a psychologist who discussed with the audience the ways of detection of abuse in children, the ways to approach such kids and ways of dealing and reporting. The abuse in specially-abled children and those in special settings was discussed as well.

A teacher trainer and a social activist Samreen Hamdani did a small exercise (toolkit) with those present on the occasion. She gave a preliminary training to the caregivers on prevention of abuse and the proper way of educating children about the child abuse. Other speakers talked about medical, medico-legal and reporting aspects of the child abuse.

This was followed by a free distribution of literature and guidelines, compiled by Aagosh and other world renowned bodies, among the audience.

Aagosh has been working for raising awareness among masses about the issue of CSA, and becomes a first social group to do such a workshop in the setting of a school.

One of the founding members of the platform, Dr. Khawar Khan Achakzai, thanked the school and all the participants and vowed to continue their humble efforts at education and raising awareness.

"Children can't prevent abuse but adults can, so we continue with however we can to prevent our children against the abuse," he said.