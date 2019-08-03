Workshop on ‘women’s self defence’ held at IUST

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

One day workshop on ‘Women’s Self Defence’ was held at Islamic university of Science and Technology on Friday.

The workshop was organised by the Dean of Students Welfare and Directorate of Physical Education & Sports IUST in collaboration with PES foundation and Dark Production. The motive of the workshop was to aware women participants about techniques of self defence against physical or sexual abuse, said spokesman of the varsity in a handout.

Advocate Vasundhara P. Masoodi was the chief guest on the occasion. While congratulating the organizers, she suggested that self defence techniques should be made part of curriculum in educational institutions as the abuse of women is increasing at an alarming rate.

Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. AM Shah, who was the guest of honour, said the “education is the first empowerment of women followed by physical fitness”. In-Charge Dean of Students Dr. Anisa Jan gave a brief about the initiatives taken by IUST towards the welfare and development of women.

Expert in self-defence, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, who is also World and Asian Champion presented various self-defence techniques for women. Some of the techniques were later demonstrated by a team of his trained students. Earlier, Isma Hamid, Assistant Professor Department of English gave brief introduction about the importance of self defence for women.

