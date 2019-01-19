Workshop on women leadership held at JU

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 18:
ELFA International in collaboration Department of Lifelong Learning, University of Jammu organised a one day workshop on ‘Women Leadership and Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls’ on Friday.
According to a spokesman, the motive of the seminar was to galvanize the role of women and reinforce the idea of gender equality.
Dr. Kavita Suri, Director Lifelong Learning gave the inaugural speech and encouraged participants to speak up about the violence they face in their lives, they should not remain silent. She also introduced the trainer Mr. Mehran Khan and the entire team of ELFA International
Professor Indu Kilam – Sr. Advisor, ELFA International interacted with participants and shared different statistics and encouraged participants to break the stereotypes, and talked about the importance of the workshop and raising voices against the harassment faced by women on daily basis.
The team of ELFA International talked about the gender biases. The students carried the fruit orange and donned themselves with orange clothes to align with the theme of this year.
The team of ELFA International explained how impunity, silence and stigma against women have restricted the space for women to evolve. We also tried to explain the plight of girls and women who are experiencing extensive abuse. The awareness regarding the same was raised through different games and activities conducted by CEO ELFA International Mehran Khan.
The trainer encouraged participants to raise their voices against the injustice and bring forth an inclusive revolution and each participant is a potential leader.
Prior to the event, ELFA International organized a series of events in Kashmir from 25th November, 2018, in last 10 days 4 workshops were already organized in Jammu region at Jammu University, Samba, Satwari, the spokesman added.