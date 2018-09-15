Workshop on ‘Skill enhancement and product development’ held at JU

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 14:
Prof. M. K. Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu today visited the workshop on “Skill Enhancement And Product Development (Calico Printing)” which is being organized by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at Centre of Women’s Studies, University of Jammu.
According to a JU spokesman, the workshop was being held in collaboration with Centre for History and Culture of Jammu and Ladakh Regions, University of Jammu and Department of Handicraft, Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir.
During his visit, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the holding of workshop and lauded the endeavors of INTACH Jammu Chapter and organizing agencies in organizing the workshop and said that these activities would go a long way in highlighting and promoting the glorious Dogra Heritage.
Prof. Dhar also had an interaction with the experts who guided the recent trends of protection and propagation of such heritage and crafts. He also suggested that such innovative programs should be organized on regular basis and where ever new technology is required University of Jammu will be glad to support the cause.
Various traditional Samba Prints (Calico) as well as diversified products such as dress materials, hospitality sector linen, the traditional floor sheets (maslandh) with original organic as well as chemical colours as per national market trends were displayed.
Others present on the occasion were S.M.Sahni (Convenor INTACH), Prof. Anita Billawaria, Prof. Suman Jamwal, Prof. Anil Raina, Prof. D.K, Rampal, Dr. Priyanka, Dr. Saranjit Kour, Dr Deepika Slathia, Dr. Niraj Sharma, S.S Rissam, Sajid Bhai and Sandeep, the spokesman added.