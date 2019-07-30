About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019

Workshop on rural waste management held at Wathoora

With an aim of creating awareness among rural population about management of solid and liquid waste, one-day workshop-cum-sensitization programme was organized by Rural Development Department Chadoora in collaboration with Tulkul Art & Media Collective at Government Higher Secondary School Wathoora in Chadoora area on Monday.
Director Rural Sanitation, Leena Padha, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that waste management was not only the issue of concern for urban areas but for the rural areas too. She hailed the efforts of local activists and BDO Chadoora in trying their bit to create awareness about waste management in rural areas under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G). Padha stressed that such awareness programmes would be held in other villages of the state too, so that waste management, which is a burning issue in society, is addressed at Panchayat level.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, social activist, gave practical demonstration on management of solid waste at household level. He urged upon authorities to give a special impetus to management of solid waste in rural areas and appealed students to start composting of organic waste inside their kitchen gardens. Principal Government Higher Secondary School Wathoora, Dr Mohammad Maqbool, spoke about role of physics to create scientific ways of addressing menace of plastic waste
District Panchayat Officer Budgam Hilal Ahmad Mir and BDO Chadoora Riyaz Ahmad Shah also spoke on the occasion. Large number of locals, members of Panchayat and students participated in the programme.
After the conclusion of workshop participants undertook a sanitation drive in Wathoora market. Members of Tulkul Art and Media Collective Wathoora led by Rayees Wathoori performed a skit and musical programme on the theme of waste management.

;