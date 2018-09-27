Workshop on ‘Prospects of Adventure Tourism in Kashmir’ held at CUK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 25:
The Department of Tourism Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a one-day workshop on “Prospects of Adventure Tourism in Kashmir” under Paryatan Parv at Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity here on Tuesday.
The workshop started with the welcome address by the Head Department of Tourism Studies, Prof. Syed Fayyaz Ahmad. While addressing the gathering, Prof. S Fayyaz laid stress on the industry-academia interface in order to promote adventure tourism in the valley.
Speaking on the occasion, CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that Almighty Allah has bestowed the State of Jammu and Kashmir with countless natural bounties and abundant natural resources, due to which it has huge tourism potential, especially in adventure tourism. The organizing of such workshops for highlighting the tourism potential of the Jammu and Kashmir and giving the students a platform to share their views with the experts in the field, regarding the tourism sector, is one of the priorities of the University administration, Prof. Mir added.
Chairman INTACH & Former Director General of Tourism, Saleem Begh also spoke on the occasion and acquainted the students about the huge potential of adventure tourism. He also highlighted various job opportunities in the field of adventure tourism in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mahmood Shah, former Director J&K Tourism, gave a detailed presentation about different adventure tourism products in the State and also briefed the audience with the series of adventure sports events organised by the J&K Tourism Department in collaboration with other reputed adventure organizations.
Nazneen, Coordinator Center for Women Entrepreneurship while addressing the gathering highlighted the role of JKEDI in providing financial and non-financial support to the new budding entrepreneurs of the J&K state.
Irshad & Peerzada Fayaz Ahmad also spoke on the occasion and shared their valuable thoughts with the audience.
The workshop culminated with the question/answer session between the experts and the research scholars/students of the department.
Dr. Ashaq Hussain Najar (Assistant Professor) was the Coordinator for the event. The programme was conducted by Ms. Asra Wani and the vote of thanks was proposed by Asif.