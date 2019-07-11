Workshop on preparation of Jamabandies held at Udhampur

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One-day workshop cum training programme on updation and preparation of Jamabandies was conducted by Revenue Training Institute Jammu on Wednesday.

As per an official, the workshop organized under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme was attended by Patwaries and Girdawars of District Udhampur.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla inaugurated the workshop cum training programme.

Addl. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, G.J Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Rev) Udhampur, Viqar Ahmed Giri, Tehsildar Udhampur, Mohit Gupta, Tehsildar Ramnagar, Srinath Suman, besides NTs, GQs and patwaries of district Udhampur participated in the work shop.

Gias-ud-din, Retd. Tehsildar and other faculty members delivered lectures on the preparation of Jamabandies. A comprehensive interactive session was also carried out to clear the doubts of patwaries and GQs related to writing of Jamabandies, the official added.