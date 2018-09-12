Workshop on Post NAS activities inaugurated at GHSS Kothibagh

Srinagar, Sep 11:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr. G.N. Itoo today said there is a need for taking various steps to further improve the learning outcomes of the students.
He expressed these views while the inaugurating the five-day workshop on "Post National Achievement Survey (NAS) interventions" at GHSS Kothibagh.
Speaking on the occasion Director SAMAGRA Shiksha, Tufail Mattoo stressed upon all the officers to ensure the full participation of students in NAS examination.
All the Chief Education Officers, Principal DIETs and Zonal Education Officers are participating in the workshop, which shall continue till September 15th.
During the workshop, there will be a thorough discussion on the results of NAS and the methods to improve the learning levels of the students in schools.
National Achievement Survey (NAS) examination is conducted throughout the Country to get an evidence of education system and learning levels of children in key curricular areas at classes 3rd, 5th, 8th and 10th.
During the workshop, the participants shall be trained and sensitized by the experts of NCERT.