Workshop on machine learning using Python begins at IUST

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With an aim to the introduction of data analysis and its real-life applications, One Week National Workshop/FDP titled “Machine Learning using Python” started here on Monday at IUST Awantipora.

The Workshop is being organized by Department of Computer Science, School of Engineering and Technology Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in association with E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorke. The workshop shall focus on core areas of Machine Learning & will have hand on practical Lab Sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor IUST, who was chief guest on the occasion congratulated the department and laid emphasis on taking cutting edge and relevant research problems. Prof. A.H. Moon, Dean School of Engineering and Technology highlighted various aspects of the workshop and the importance of Machine Learning in research problems. Registrar IUST, Reyaz Rufai congratulated the department and wished them best of luck for the workshop.

Prof. A.M Shah, Dean Academic Affairs, who was guest of honour on the occasion congratulated the Department and applauded their team effort. In his speech, he emphasized on learning as a way of life.

The vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Javaid Iqbal Bhat, Sr. Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and the proceeding were conducted by Dr. Kaiser Javeed Giri, Sr. Assistant Professor Department of Computer Science who is also the coordinator for the workshop. Earlier, the guests and participants were welcomed by Dr. Rumaan Bashir HOD, Department of Computer Science who also presented a brief introduction of the workshop.