Workshop on land record digitization held at Kupwara

Kupwara, December 29:
A day- long workshop-cum-training programme on digitization of land records was today organized here by Revenue Training Institute in collaboration with Regional Director Survey and Land Records, Srinagar.
The workshop organized under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was conducted under the supervision of Coordinator DILRMP Altaf Ahmad Bhat. The purpose of the workshop was to impart the field staff with the necessary training about the preparation of revenue records and settlement operations besides various other technicalities that are important in the process of digitization.
Speaking after inaugurating the workshop, the Coordinator said that the project envisages transparency and clarity in the title of the land holders which will ultimately minimize the land disputes. He said that updated Jamabandis are the pre-requisite for the implementation of the project and if the service provider does not get updated Jamabandis, the project will not serve its desired purpose.
Revenue expert Zahoor Ahmed presented a detailed account with regard to the scope and objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme. He acquainted the officers about various ways in which the project will be carried out in the State. He also acquainted the participants with various components of the project. Moreover, he said that the government has hired the services of private firm RAM TECH Software India and assigned the job of scanning, computerization of various old revenue records besides settlement operations to the Agency.
Naib Tehsildars, Girdawaras, Patwaris and other revenue functionaries and various others concerned participated in the programme.