Workshop on Jamabandies held at RTI

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Revenue Training Institute (RTI) Srinagar, in collaboration with Commissionerate of Survey and Land Records and RAMTECH India, today concluded workshop/training for preparation of Jamabandies for patwaries and girdawars of Kashmir Division under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILMP).

Around 1300 revenue officials from district Srinagar, Budgam , Ganderbal ,Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama have attended the interactive workshops. The sessions included imparting training regarding writing/preparation/updation of jamabandhies to the field staff to get error free jamabandhies prepared for successful digitization of revenue record.

DLRMP is a dream project of state government which shall lead to digitization of all components of land records of the whole state and development of core geospatial information system.

So far 1.98 crore revenue documents, 29000 Mussavis have been scanned in Kashmir division.