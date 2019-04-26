Workshop on ‘Infant Milk Substitute’ held at G B Pant Hospital

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one-day sensitization workshop on ‘Infant Milk Substitute’ (IMS) Act was organized by Infant and Young Child Feeding State Resource Centre, NHM, in coordination with the Department of Pediatrics, Government Medical College, Srinagar in the Auditorium of Department of Paediatrics, G.B Pant Hospital here on Thursday.

Around 83 participants from Kashmir division including Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, Medical superintendents, Medical Officers, Staff Nurses and other supporting staff participated the day long-sensitization workshop.

During the workshop, the experts threw ample light on Infant Milk Substitute Act and stressed upon to strictly adhere to the Act & it was felt that measures should be taken to stop violation of the act.

Audiences were also apprised about the upcoming Intensified Diarrhea Control Fortnight (IDCF) program and necessary steps to be taken in this direction.