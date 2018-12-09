Workshop on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Agriculture and Adaptation Strategies’ held

Rising Kashmir News
Division of Environmental Sciences in collaboration with Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K conducted one day Workshop on ‘Impact of Climate Change on Agriculture and Adaptation Strategies’ on Saturday. Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir was the Chief Guest in the programme which was attended by the scientists of the various faculties, KVKs and scholars of the Faculty of Horticulture.
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed highlighted the negative impact of climate change on various natural resources in general and agriculture in particular.
He emphasized on the development of climate resilient varieties and technologies both in fruit and agricultural crops, need for rain water harvesting, weather forecasting and timely advisories, greening of wastelands in urban areas and curtailing of pollution.
Vice-Chancellor also advised scientists to sensitize and bring awareness among students, civil society and farmers of the state for better understanding of the phenomenon and measures for reducing environmental pollution.
Prof. F. A. Lone, HoD Environmental Sciences and PI of the NMHS sponsored project said about importance of the event. Prof F. A. Zaki, Dean Faculty of Horticulture and Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Director Extension Education deliberated on causes and implications of changing climate on agriculture.
During the one day workshop lectures were delivered by the scientists of the varsity and IMD on different aspects of climate change on agriculture and allied sectors and weather scenario of J&K.
A film on Global Warning: Kashmir chapter was also screened.