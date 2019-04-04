Workshop on food processing held

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a step towards the continual effort of providing avenues to the unemployed youth of Kashmir and enabling them with employment skills, a Workshop on Food Processing was organised from 12 March to 22 March 19. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Chinar Corps at Canning and Food Processing Institute, Lalmandi and Tulip Bakery.

A total of 15 youth belonging to diverse backgrounds from local villages underwent theory and practical classes on food processing. The aim of the workshop was to facilitate skill acquisition and thus empower the youth in earning a livelihood for themselves and their families. On termination of the course overalls, apron, hand gloves, shoes etc were presented to participants so as to provide them with the initial tools that would be required by them to setup themselves and start in this field.

The initiative was welcomed by the participants and their families alike. This has also strengthened the commitment of the Army to the local populace in helping them improve their quality of life and start new endeavours.