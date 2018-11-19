Workshop on faculty dev for SIE, DIET functionaries culminates at CUK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
The weeklong workshop on “Faculty development for SIE and DIET functionaries,” organised by the School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), culminated at Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity here on Saturday.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Director School Education, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Dean School of Education, Prof. N A Nadeem, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nika, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Coordinator Teacher Education and the workshop Prof. Nighat Basu, Dean Languages, University of Kashmir, Prof. Lilly Want, Professor, Department of Education, University of Jammu, Prof. Renu Nanda, participants and faculty members were also present on the occasion.
In her address, Prof. Nighat Basu, gave a detailed account about the sessions conducted during the workshop and the deliberations made thereof. She read the contents of the workshop report and described the weeklong exercise as a huge success. Prof. Basu thanked the participants for ensuring daily attendance during the workshop.
Dean School of Education, Prof. N A Nadeem, in his address, spelt out the recommendations made during the discussions organised on varied topics in the workshop. He said that since NCTE Act 2011 has not been extended to the State of J&K, therefore the state Government is required to formulate its own comprehensive policy of Teacher Education for the state. “In this direction, it is proposed that the following two innovative programmes may be launched with effect from the ensuing academic session. (1) 3-Year Integrated Pre-primary –Elementary Teacher Education Programme and (2) 3-Year Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed Programme. In this direction, it is proposed that a high power committee consisting of state government officials and reputed experts in the field of Teacher Education from the state and outside the state may be constituted to formulate these programmes with provisions for exit and lateral entry. The two Central Universities in the state – CUK & CUJ are willing to offer their consultancy to the state Government in this regard.”
Further spelling out the recommendations, he said, “It is high time to establish State Council of Education Research & Training (SCERT) to give a new orientation and fillip to the entire Teacher training programmes in the state. It is proposed that the overlapping in the functioning of Government College of Education & IASE may be addressed to and IASE may be established separately with its own sanctioned staff and funding without merging it with the Government College of Education which is a heritage Institution established in 1948. DIET / SIE network to be strengthened. Only qualified, trained & experienced people with the prescribed qualifications of Master’s in the School subject and M.Ed – NET &/or PhD. to be posted in DIET’s / SIEs, a comprehensive programme of Induction for Teacher Educators especially in SIE/DIET network institutions should be organized with at least one month duration, DIETs may be given functional autonomy; funding may also be provided to strengthen the Library/IT resources and also the funding for carrying out research projects aimed at improving the processes and enhancing the resources of these institutions.”
Speaking on the occasion, Director, School Education, Dr. G N Itoo hailed the School of Education for organizing the workshop and asked the department for conducting more such workshops in future to train the teacher educators of the Directorate of School Education. He said the School Education department will be utilizing the services of the faculty members and experts for framing of training modules.
In his address, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, said, the recommendations made during the workshop would be forwarded to the senior functionaries in the State’s education department for implementation. He said that there is a strong linkage between education imparted and the institutions at all levels including, primary, secondary, college and university. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir also complimented the pivotal role played by the public schools in shaping the career and future of majority of the politicians and bureaucrats, who have served at the highest levels in the Government institutions.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir also released the workshop report and also handed over the certificates of participation to the representatives of DIETs, SIEs, JKBOSE and other institutions.
Assistant Professor, School of Education, Ms. Arokia Mary conducted the programme proceedings while Associate Professor School of Education, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani presented the vote of thanks.