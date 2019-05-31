Workshop on electronic devices in investigation held at ACB Hqrs

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one day workshop for investigation on electronic devices was held at ACB Heaquarters, Peerbagh here. The workshop was inaugurated by Director ACB, Anand Jain. A team of mobile forensics from J&K State FSL was invited to conduct the workshop. The workshop was attended by the Investigating Officers, Prosecuting Officers and Branch SSsP besides the officers of ACB Central office.

A Capacity building session on the inclusion of mobile device forensics in investigation was held. All the participants were sensitized to make the maximum use of technology for investigation and also seek the help of mobile and computer experts of FSL in investigation of the cases.