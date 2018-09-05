Workshop on e-auction in Agriculture held at Srinagar

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 04:
A day-long workshop on e- auction in agriculture was held here on Tuesday.
The workshop was attended by National experts Senior Vice President SNEIT Prasad Nagool, Delivery leader SNEIT Ganesh Jayaraman, Special Officer Tea Board of India S.M, Nasrullah Special Officer Tea Board of India, e-auction expert of Tea Board of India Rajnigandha, Deputy director NABL, Vikas K. Jaiswal, Managing Director IFAB Dr. Representative of Spice Board M. Vishwanathan, Roy Joseph and concerned officers of the department, farmers and saffron growers.
After inaugurating the workshop Director Agriculture Kashmi,r Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi welcomed the visiting dignitaries and appreciated their visit to the valley.
Speaking on the occasion, Andrabi said the concept of e-auction in agriculture in the valley is new but has a lot to offer in terms of economic value of a particular agriculture product. He said biggest advantage that e-auction offers over the physical auction are complete transparency and participation from the widest range of bidders.
The department is preparing for setting up an electronic platform for auction of the farmers produce, a web based e- auction system of agriculture products will provide an electronic base to the farmers in the valley, he said. Andrabi said the introduction of the e-auction facility in agriculture sector of the valley will attract more educated youth towards farming sector.
Earlier the National experts provided the training to the participants with respect to different e-auction models being adopted and practised successfully throughout the country. Experts also highlighted the infrastructural requirements to be developed so that e-auctioning in agriculture could be started here in Kashmir valley.
Among others who participated in the workshop were Joint Director Agriculture Extension Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Joint Director Inputs Deepak Kuchroo, Project Coordinator Mushrooms Avinash Peer, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar and other concerned officers.