Workshop on Domestic Violence Act held

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehsil Legal Services Committee D H Pora today organized awareness cum training workshop on “Domestic Violence Act to emphasise the need for coordinated efforts to contain domestic violence and its consequent effects on society.

The programme was presided over by Munsiff / Judicial Magistrate Muzamil Ahmad Wani. Sub Divisional Magistrate, D H Pora, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Police Officer , Station House Officer, Protection Officer, Law Officer, ICPS Kulgam, Members from Civil Society and Members of the Bar Association D H Pora were present on the occasion.

It was impressed upon the officers present to be sensitive and conscious to their functions and obligations under J&K protection of women from domestic violence Act 2010.

It was resolved in the workshop that retainer lawyers, protection officers from health and police department shall review the implementation of the Act every fifteen (15) days and intimate the same to the competent magistrate. Members of the press were requested to give wide publicity to the domestic violence Act and the remedies or rights contained therein, so that its benefits reach to such women who are suffering in silence in far flung areas.

