About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Workshop on Domestic Violence Act held

 Tehsil Legal Services Committee D H Pora today organized awareness cum training workshop on “Domestic Violence Act to emphasise the need for coordinated efforts to contain domestic violence and its consequent effects on society.
The programme was presided over by Munsiff / Judicial Magistrate Muzamil Ahmad Wani. Sub Divisional Magistrate, D H Pora, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Police Officer , Station House Officer, Protection Officer, Law Officer, ICPS Kulgam, Members from Civil Society and Members of the Bar Association D H Pora were present on the occasion.
It was impressed upon the officers present to be sensitive and conscious to their functions and obligations under J&K protection of women from domestic violence Act 2010.
It was resolved in the workshop that retainer lawyers, protection officers from health and police department shall review the implementation of the Act every fifteen (15) days and intimate the same to the competent magistrate. Members of the press were requested to give wide publicity to the domestic violence Act and the remedies or rights contained therein, so that its benefits reach to such women who are suffering in silence in far flung areas.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Workshop on Domestic Violence Act held

              

 Tehsil Legal Services Committee D H Pora today organized awareness cum training workshop on “Domestic Violence Act to emphasise the need for coordinated efforts to contain domestic violence and its consequent effects on society.
The programme was presided over by Munsiff / Judicial Magistrate Muzamil Ahmad Wani. Sub Divisional Magistrate, D H Pora, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Police Officer , Station House Officer, Protection Officer, Law Officer, ICPS Kulgam, Members from Civil Society and Members of the Bar Association D H Pora were present on the occasion.
It was impressed upon the officers present to be sensitive and conscious to their functions and obligations under J&K protection of women from domestic violence Act 2010.
It was resolved in the workshop that retainer lawyers, protection officers from health and police department shall review the implementation of the Act every fifteen (15) days and intimate the same to the competent magistrate. Members of the press were requested to give wide publicity to the domestic violence Act and the remedies or rights contained therein, so that its benefits reach to such women who are suffering in silence in far flung areas.

News From Rising Kashmir

;