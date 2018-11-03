Workshop on disaster management held

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
Hope Disability Centre (HDC) organized a day-long community level awareness-cum-training workshop in collaboration with J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Department of Information and Public Relations to prepare the community about the disaster management measures here today.
The workshop that witnessed the participation of dozens of youth was held under project SHIRKAT. The program is a part of Disaster Risk Reduction which is being sponsored by Caritas Italiana.
During the program, the participants from adjoining areas of Hazratbal were trained in various immediate actions that need to be taken during the disaster which includes First aid, Search and Rescue, Fire Fighting and Emergency Rescue Methods.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Disaster Management, J&K, Aamir Ali, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, congratulated the participants who have come forward to receive the training.
“The aim of these training programs is to prepare our community for any disaster as the community is always the first respondent,” he said while encouraging the participants to volunteer in the times of disaster.
He also informed the participants that the Disaster Management Department has recently advertised the posts for SPOs and asked them to apply for the posts.
Director HDC said that the HDC is conducting training workshops form last three years on disaster management measures. “During this span we have trained 265 participants which will be of great help to their communities,” he added.
Volunteers have been trained as trainers so that they can further train the volunteers in their respective communities.
Later, the certificates were distributed among the participants who have completed their trainings.